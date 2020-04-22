|
Sheila Marie Lutz
Heath - Sheila Marie Lutz, age 61, of Heath, was welcomed home by The Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her residence, comfortably, with her loving family by her side.
She was born May 22, 1958 in Akron, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gerry T. Lutz, Sr., whom she married on January 23, 1981; a son, Gerry T. (Ashley) Lutz, Jr.; a daughter, Bridgette Lynne (Eric) Showman; and three grandchildren, Flint Showman, Novella Lutz and Remington Showman.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois L. Lab.
Sheila enjoyed driving a school bus for almost twenty years and working for the Newark City schools in the lunchroom. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was very proud of the black belt she earned in karate. Family was most important to her, especially spending time with her grandbabies.
Sheila spent her entire life serving others, sharing her time, and treating everyone as she would want to be treated. She had a wealth of knowledge that she shared freely to anyone who needed it. Whether it was how to can vegetables, tips and tricks for fishing or even where a person could purchase an inexpensive coat, which she bought an abundance of for any child she saw without one.
She also enjoyed playing the guitar and the banjo. She loved country music and would passionately argue that it was categorically the best genre "that damn Eric Clapton doesn't even know how to play that guitar" (our apologies to Mr. Clapton who the rest of us quite enjoy)!
A memorial Celebration of Life for Sheila will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.sheilamarie.life for details and updates.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sheila's name to Operation Warm.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Lutz family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020