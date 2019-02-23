Shelba Anderson



Newark - Shelba Jean Anderson, age 74, of St. Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. She was born on August 31, 1944 in Nashport, OH to the late Robert and Esther (Bohr) Hewitt.



Shelba is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Marvin F. Anderson; children, Vickie McCarty, Richard Anderson, and Crystal Anderson; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Vickie (James) Schepler and Ronnie (Judith) Hewitt. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph, Bobbie, Jerry, and Mike; and sisters, Judith and Dixie.



A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 2-4pm on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Shelba will be laid to rest at Barnes Cemetery and services will be officiated by Pastor Jeff Smith.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Shelba's memory can be sent to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.



