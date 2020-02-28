|
|
Shelly R. Maxfield
Newark - A memorial service for Shelly R. Maxfield, 57 of Newark will be held at11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 7, 2020 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street with Pastor Dan Meaks officiating. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 9 am until services at the funeral home.
Shelly died on Monday February 24, 2020 at her home. She was born October 19, 1962 in Newark.
Shelly was a 1981 graduate of Newark High School and ran a successful housekeeping business. She looked forward to family cookouts and the annual Labor Day party. Summer was her favorite season and she was always relaxed while camping at Mohican River. She spent hours gardening, especially caring for her roses. Above all, she enjoyed making people happy and had the heart of a caregiver. She was devoted to her family and she was the heart of it.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael L. Maxfield; mother, Anita Kay (Woodyard) Warrington of Newark; step-father, Jack E. Warrington of Granville; father and step-mother, John F. (Joyce) Anderson of Newark; daughters, Jaimie (Shawn) Williams of Newark, Jessica (Shane Eskins) Maxfield of Newark; granddaughter, Journey Williams of Newark; brother, Jason Warrington of Cleveland; sister-in-law, Shirley Warrington of Cleveland; nephews, Alex and Evan; several cousins; and her fur baby, BeBe.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, OH 43055
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020