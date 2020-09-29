1/1
Shelton Eugene Gadd
Shelton Eugene Gadd

Pataskala -

After a month-long battle, Shelton Eugene Gadd, 74, passed from this life into eternity with his Savoir Jesus. He died on September 28, 2020 at the OSU Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The last of seven children, he was born July 5, 1946, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, to Mae and Echols Gadd of Fredericktown, Ohio.

Growing up on a farm, Shelton learned many skills that would serve him well in life. Working hard, honesty and a fun sense of humor were his most valuable qualities. Over the years, he farmed, worked in factories, laid asphalt, managed cattle farms, and worked in construction for Claggett and Sons in Newark, Ohio. In the last 5 years, he enjoyed working at Lynd Fruit Farm and Blue Frog Farm, where his co-workers became dear friends. This past January, Shelton went to work for Hickory Run Farms, where he once again made special friendships.

Shelton enjoyed and avidly followed high school and college football. Some of his greatest pleasures were watching his son, nephews, nieces and friends play sports.

After graduating from Fredericktown High School in 1964, Shelton worked a short time at Cooper Bessemer in Mt. Vernon before enlisting in the US Airforce.

Sgt. Shelton E Gadd proudly served in the US Airforce during the Vietnam war, from 1965 to 1969. He was stationed in Texas, Mississippi, and the Philippine Islands.

Shelton is survived by his loving family and cherished friends who will miss him every day. Wife Mary (White) Gadd of 49 years; dear son Isaac Christopher Gadd; sisters Mary Braddock, Mount Vernon, Ohio, Garnet Cover, Mount Gilead, Ohio, Betty (John "Red") Shaw, Mount Vernon, Ohio, and Carol (Alden) Coe, Mount Vernon, Ohio; brother Wesley (Irene) Gadd, Mount Vernon, Ohio, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and their children.

Preceding him in death were parents Echols and Mae Gadd, sister and brother-in-law Avanelle and Eldon Spearman, as well as brothers-in-law Howard Cover and Dale Braddock.

Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. A funeral service will be held on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Community Church, 15598 McClelland Road, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019 where friends may call one-hour prior. Burial with military honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council will follow in Northfork Cemetery near Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, help someone in need. Ask God to show you who you can be a blessing to and remember Shelton as you give. He did that, and you will bless his memory by helping others.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Shelton E. Gadd.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
