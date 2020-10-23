Sherman Adkins Sr.
Newark - Sherman T. Adkins, age 84, of Newark, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born on November 13, 1935 to the late Ervin and Edna (Alexandra) Adkins in Lorado, West Virginia.
In accordance with his wishes, Sherman will be laid to rest with a graveside service at 2:30 PM on Monday, October 26th at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Sherman proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force. He then became one of the owners of Big "O" Refuse. Sherman was a long-time member of Christian Assembly and the Moose Lodge. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Susan (Kean) Adkins, Sherman (Darlene) Adkins, Ralph (Georgia) Adkins, Karen (Adrian Walker) Adkins, Hank (Marcia) Adkins; siblings Kenneth (Carolyn) Adkins, Nellie Workman, Connie McAlpine and Patty Conners. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Sherman is preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Adkins, his sons William Adkins, Kevin Adkins, his grandson Sherman T. Adkins, III, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
