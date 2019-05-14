|
|
Sherri L. Maynard
CAMBRIDGE - A funeral service celebrating the life of Sherri L. Maynard, 64, of Cambridge, will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Kirkersville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 285 E. Main Street, Kirkersville on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Sherri was born on June 1, 1954 to the late Walter "Hank" and Doris Eileen (Horn) Paver. She passed away on May 11, 2019 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.
Prior to retirement, Sherri was a school bus driver for many years serving several different school districts. She enjoyed working on her farm, especially in her summer kitchen, which she designed, and her husband, Lonnie, built. She also enjoyed gardening, engineering, canning and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her loving husband, Lonnie C. Maynard, whom she married June 29, 1991; children, Keith (Cindy) Lowery, Shon Lowery, Jamie Whitson Wilson, Beau R. Whitson and Lukas J. Whitson; brother, Michael (Margie) McCullough; sister, Sue Zeune; 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James R. Whitson; and brother, Carl A. Paver.
Published in the Advocate on May 14, 2019