Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherri Maynard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherri L. Maynard


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sherri L. Maynard Obituary
Sherri L. Maynard

CAMBRIDGE - A funeral service celebrating the life of Sherri L. Maynard, 64, of Cambridge, will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Kirkersville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 285 E. Main Street, Kirkersville on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Sherri was born on June 1, 1954 to the late Walter "Hank" and Doris Eileen (Horn) Paver. She passed away on May 11, 2019 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.

Prior to retirement, Sherri was a school bus driver for many years serving several different school districts. She enjoyed working on her farm, especially in her summer kitchen, which she designed, and her husband, Lonnie, built. She also enjoyed gardening, engineering, canning and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her loving husband, Lonnie C. Maynard, whom she married June 29, 1991; children, Keith (Cindy) Lowery, Shon Lowery, Jamie Whitson Wilson, Beau R. Whitson and Lukas J. Whitson; brother, Michael (Margie) McCullough; sister, Sue Zeune; 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James R. Whitson; and brother, Carl A. Paver.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Sherri or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Sherri and her family.
Published in the Advocate on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
Download Now