Sherry Kaye Hupp



Newark - A service celebrating the life of Sherry Kaye Hupp, age 82, of Newark and Heath, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark with Reverend Mark Katrick officiating.



Sherry passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at First & Main Assisted Living of New Albany. She was born May 29, 1936 in Dola, Ohio to the late Clyde and Louella (Shaw) Hartman.



In 1954, Sherry graduated from Newark High School and in 1955 she was a graduate of Anson L. Brown School for Laboratory Technicians. For most of Sherry's working career she was employed by Newark Medical Lab. After her retirement, she worked part-time for Dr. Born's office at Cherry Westgate.



Sherry was a caring and loving mother, wife and grandmother. She was a long-time member of The Order of the Eastern Star, St. Paul's Lutheran Church and St. John's United Church of Christ. Sherry was also a Rainbow Girl and a member of the Newark Maennerchor Choir. She was an active woman who enjoyed gardening, working outdoors, cooking and traveling. She was also known for her volunteer work in various organizations.



She is survived by a daughter, Kellie Gibson Hanck (Brian Kearton) of Fort Myers, Florida; a grandson, Mitchell Hanck of Columbus; a brother, Tom (Linda) Hartman of Hebron; and a sister, Vicki (Earl) Bolander of Newark.



Also surviving are three nephews, Jeff Hartman, Kevin (Tammie) Hartman, both of Hebron; Jay (Shelly) Zimmerman of Dublin; two nieces, Holly (Mark) Finnegan of Pataskala, Heather (Chris) Courtney of Hillard; and grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Scott and Brian Hartman, Tyler and Lindsey Finnegan, Josh and Kylie Courtney, Jaxsen and Lauren Zimmerman; her former husband, John (Carol) Gibson of Heath; a very special friend, Lynne Riley of Newark; and beloved cat, Mocha.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Frances M. "Frank" Hupp (2014), whom she married on June 22, 1980.



The entire family extends special thanks to grandson, Mitchell for the loyal and loving support he provided his grandmother during her illness.



Sherry's family would also like to like to give a sincere, "Thank You" to the nurses and staff of 1st and Main of New Albany and to the Generation Hospice team for their wonderful care, especially, Hospice Nurse Karen Spears for her deep concern and love for Sherry.



Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 16, from 9-11 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. Inurnment will take place in Newark Memorial Gardens at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made in Sherry's name to Generation Hospice 1435A West Main Street, Newark, OH 43055.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family. Published in the Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary