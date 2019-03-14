Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
Newark - A service celebrating the life of Sherry Kaye Hupp, age 82, of Newark and Heath, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark. Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 16, from 9-11 a.m. Inurnment will take place in Newark Memorial Gardens at a later date. Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view full obituary.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 14, 2019
