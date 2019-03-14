|
|
Sherry Kaye Hupp
Newark - A service celebrating the life of Sherry Kaye Hupp, age 82, of Newark and Heath, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark. Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 16, from 9-11 a.m. Inurnment will take place in Newark Memorial Gardens at a later date. Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view full obituary.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 14, 2019