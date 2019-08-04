|
Sherwood A. Conner
HEATH - A funeral service celebrating the life of Sherwood A. Conner, age 92, of Heath, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at Heath United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Belt, officiating. Burial will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens in the Masonic Section and military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Sherwood passed on August 2, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 13, 1927 in Green Township, Clark County, Ohio to the late Clarence C. and Gertrude A.E. (Wendt) Conner.
Mr. Conner retired from the Newark Air Force Base, as a Supervisory Quality Assurance Specialist, in January 1983 with 35 years of federal service. He was on the first Board of Directors that helped form the Hopewell Federal Credit Union at the former Newark Air Force Base in the fall of 1962.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He and his wife Barbara joined Heath United Methodist Church on April 25, 1970. He was a church historian from 1985 through 2010. He served as Vice-Chairman of the Building Committee, a group that developed the planning and construction of the new sanctuary in 1985. Mr. Conner was a charter member of Heath Masonic Lodge #771 F&AM. He was Master of Heath Lodge in 1975 and was Grand Chaplin for the Grand Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons of Ohio 1991-92. He was a Member of Licking Chapter #551 Order of Eastern Stars. Sherwood was a member of the Accepted Scottish Rite (AASR), Valley of Columbus where he received the Special Merit Award in 2005. Member of National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). Licking County Chapter #310 since October 1982. Member of Heath City Planning Commission since January 1984, and Marine Corps League Chapter #602 of Licking County.
He is survived by a son, Darrell E. (Deborah) Conner of Derby, KS; three daughters, Linda D. Morrett of Markle, IN, Kathryn E. Conner of Heath, OH, and Sandra K. (Gary) Dilts of Newark, OH; five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. (Lower); a brother, Stanley S. Conner; a half-brother, James Chester Conner; and a son-in-law, John Morrett.
Calling hours will be held at the Heath United Methodist Church, 1149 Hebron Road, Heath, on Monday, August 5, from 4-7 p.m. Masonic and Eastern Star Services to be held at 7 p.m.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 4, 2019