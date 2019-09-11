|
Shirley A. Cecil
Newark - Shirley A. Cecil, age 84, of Newark, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at her residence with her loving family by her side.
She was born June 13, 1935, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Russel and Helen (Teshler) Fletcher.
Family gatherings, birthdays and holidays were always special times for Shirley. Family was everything to Shirley. She was an avid reader, loved to crochet and watch NASCAR, rooting for her favorite driver, Martin Truex, Jr. She also enjoyed playing golf and watching golf tournaments on television.
Shirley liked going to the beach, especially the Outer Banks in North Carolina with her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to laugh and tell jokes and at times could be sassy. She was a former member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #387.
She is survived by her son, William (Pamela) Cecil; four granddaughters, Helena (Shannon) Price, Natalie Trusler, Maria (Shane) Bryan, Billie (Corey) Lowe; and one grandson, Zardo (Karen) Delacruz; eleven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Cecil (2011); a son, Donald Cecil: and sister, Dolores Carr.
No calling hours or services will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Cecil family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 11, 2019