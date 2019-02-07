|
Shirley A. Dunlap
Newark -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Shirley A. Dunlap, 78, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Bryan Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Shirley was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 27, 1940 to the late Andy Jr. and Margaret (Salata) Vitko. She passed away at Licking Memorial Hospital on February 5, 2019.
Shirley graduated from North Lima High School. She worked at Sheeley Furniture Store in North Lima, Ohio. She also worked for Apple Tree Auction Center in Newark for 12 years. Shirley enjoyed traveling, visiting and touring gardens, collecting antiques and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving husband of 30 years, Charles W. Dunlap, whom she married April 9, 1989; son, James C. (Marlayne) Tabor; grandchildren, Jaime, Heather and Davey Tabor; great granddaughter, Arya DeSantis; sister, JoAnn (Harry) Byers; daughter-in-law, Tavia Tabor; sister-in-law, Louella Dunlap Gwin; brother-in-law, Dillon Lee Dunlap; nieces and nephews, Nicole (Brian), Tom (Jenn), Linda, Russell, Julia (Mark), and John (Elizabeth); and numerous cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David A. Tabor; and granddaughter, Fair Light Tabor.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Shirley to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
