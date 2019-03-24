Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Newark - A funeral service for Shirley A. Stradley will be held at 10am, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home in Newark. Cory Campbell will officiate. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3pm-7pm, on Monday, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st Street.

Mrs. Stradley, 92, of Newark, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at SharonBrooke. She was born August 9, 1926, a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Cannon) Allbaugh. For many years she was the Postmaster at the St. Louisville Post Office and was a member of the National League of Postmasters. She and her husband Lewis were always active in the community. Shirley was a member of the St. Louisville Christian Church for over 50 years, an active member the O.E.S., the Hetuck Chapter D.A.R., the Licking County Homemakers Club and the Utica Senior Citizens. She had volunteered for the American Red Cross Bloodmobile, Licking Memorial Hospital and was a member of the St. Louisville Fire Department Auxiliary.

Surviving are her children, Eileen (Tom) McNemar, Sherry (John) Torrens, Debi (Ralph) Felumlee, Linda (Don) Cochran; her grandchildren, Staci (Vic) Fluhart, Scott Webster, Lori (Cameron) Drake, Katie Felumlee, Amanda (Adam) Ratai, Britainy Felumlee, Amy Grove, Alicia (Brent) Endsley, Deanna (Chris) Shorrock; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Annabelle Stradley and Iva Rose Stradley and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lewis Stradley in 2001; her sisters, Mary Hatfield and Ivalene Ross and two brothers-in-law Dale Stradley and Vernon Stradley.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louisville Christian Church, 127 S. Sugar Street, St. Louisville, OH 43071.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 24, 2019
