Shirley Ann Dillon
Newark - A funeral service for Shirley Ann Dillon will be held at 1pm, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Criss-Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home in Newark. Dave Mason will officiate. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, near Warsaw, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 4pm-7pm, on Monday, at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street.
Shirley, age 84, of Newark, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center in Newark. She was born June 1, 1935, in Crooksville, one of 12 children, and the last surviving child born to Eugene and Dolly (Hughes) Dillon. She was the first Coshocton County WAVE after enlisting in the US Naval Reserves during the Korean War. She had retired from Lucent Technologies in 1996. Shirley was an active member of the Heath Church of Christ and will be remembered as the "Pocket Lady" at Vacation Bible School and enjoyed playing cards with her church ladies. She was a member of the Hetuck Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Licking County Historical Society, the Audubon Society and was an avid bird watcher.
Surviving are her children, Sabrina (Stan) Valenta, Karla (Larry) Scoles, Brad (Connie) Dillon, Brenda (Jamie) Banks; grandchildren, Jessica (Don) Davidson, Brianna Valenta, Shannon Scoles, Shana (Roger) Stevens, Aaron (McKenzie) Banks, Taylor Ann Banks, Emily (Kyzer) Valentine, Randi (John) Hall, Lydia Knox, Keith (Dani) Dillon, Lacey Mankin; her great-grandchildren, Raiden Scoles, Roger Jr., Elizabeth and Dallas Stevens, Hayden and Elizabeth Hall, Ethan and Ellie Dillon, Jordyn Mankin, Gage Wickham, Grant and Maxwell Knauss; a special nephew Randy (Carol) Dillon; special friend Eileen Coakley and many, many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregiver Jennifer for her compassion and care fixing many meals and tolerating watching countless westerns on TV and is very grateful for the friendship of neighbors Tracy and Arlene Gentry for taking care of the birds during mom's absences and for the many 'fence line' conversations over the years. The family would also like to thank Dr. David Bartnick and his staff for wonderful care over the years.
In addition to her parents and brothers and sisters, she was preceded in death by her son Gary E. Dillon on July 28, 2004.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020