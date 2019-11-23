|
Shirley Brinkman
Newark - It is with sadness the family of Shirley Brinkman announces her passing on November 21, 2019 at the age of 91 in her home.
She is survived by four children, Sharon (Alan) Kadon, Maralou (Joe) Lyons, Jerry (Clay Haynes) Cooperrider, Virginia (Mark) Vermillion and step-daughter Della Routien. She is further survived by three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Chester; parents, Harry and Olive Courtright; brother Donald (Fran, deceased) Courtright and sister Bonnie (Bob, deceased) Snelling. Prior to the birth of her children she was a secretary at her church and as the children grew, she "kept house" for others in addition to her own which was always immaculately clean. A drivers' license in her pocket provided independence and she took a position on the housekeeping team at Licking Memorial Hospital; she retired after eight years of service. In retirement Shirley enjoyed bowling, playing cards and attending sporting events of the grandchildren.
Shirley was under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio at the time of her death. The family would like to extend their appreciation for the services provided and request in lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice of Central Ohio be made.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home, 985 North 21st Street, Newark from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A brief graveside service will be held Tuesday morning at 10 am in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019