Shirley Epperson
Newark - Until we meet again, heaven gained a beautiful angel to watch over us on Wednesday August 5, 2020. Shirley Epperson, loving wife, sister, aunt, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 85 in Newark, Ohio where she lived for 51 years. She was born March 22, 1935 in Bramwell, West Va. To the late John and Gladys (Compton) Thomas. Shirley married her high school sweetheart Bill Epperson on March 6, 1956. They were married for 64 years but together for 70.
Shirley had the most kind, generous, and giving heart and spirit, she was soft spoken, but you knew that you were loved. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family and friends even before herself. She was a very strong woman who was loved by many. She loved gardening and planting flowers. Her chicken and dumplings, sweet tea and cobbler were the best. Every summer/fall she would shuck corn, pick strawberries and tomatoes, snap green beans then she would can them all. These were some of the best memories.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother John Thomas and wife Louise. Her life will be forever cherished by her husband: Bill Epperson and children Melissa Julian (Kevin-son in law), Stuart Epperson (Candace- daughter in law) and two grandchildren; Logann Julian and Sam Epperson. As well as her sisters Nona (Bob) Nassif, Martha Green, and Barbara (Buddy) Epperson. Also, many nieces and nephews that she loved like her own, Greg Nassif St John, John and Bill Epperson, Carrie Koval and Jennifer Sills and along with many great nieces and nephews.
This goodbye is not forever, we will meet again and have many more memories. We will miss your hugs, your voice, your smile, your laughs until you cried and most of all your kind and pure heart.
A memorial service to celebrate Shirley will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and donations, we just ask that you please be kind to one another, spread a little joy, love your family and treat others and your country with respect.
