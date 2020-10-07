1/
Shirley Lou Davis
1934 - 2020
Shirley Lou Davis

Avon Park, FL - Shirley Lou Davis, age 86, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born in Coshocton County, Ohio on June 17, 1934 to John C. and Naomi L. (Hill) Davis. She worked as a credit manager for Holophane Lighting in Newark, OH, moved to Avon Park, FL in 1985 where she was a member and volunteered at the First United Methodist Church of Avon Park and also at South Florida State College. Shirley is survived by her Daughters - Becky Ballard of Avon Park, FL; Kathy Crothers (Randy) of Mason, OH; Barbara Daniels of Newark, OH; Brother - Rodney Davis (Lisa) of Avon Park, FL; 6 Grandchildren; 14 Great Grandchildren; and Best Friend - Pat Gilbert of Newark, OH.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, FL 33825

Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com




Published in Advocate from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park
111 East Circle Street
Avon Park, FL 33825
863-453-3101
