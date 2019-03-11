|
Shirley R. Marston
Utica - Shirley R. Marston, 82 of Utica passed away March 6, 2019 at Knox Community Hospital.
She was born in New Matamoras, OH to the late William H. and Beulah B. (Petty) Hall.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was the most important thing in her life.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles W. Marston; son, Charles (Grace) Marston, II of Utica; daughter, Tawney (Dave) Johnson of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Chas (Jenny), Eric (Shelley), Megan Marston, Michael (Micheala) Johnson, Holly Johnson, Denda Howard; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Rylee, Rhett, Alexis, Owen, Cayden, Layne and Tyler; brother Bill (Linda) Hall.
No public service will be held.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., P.O. Box 456, Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 11, 2019