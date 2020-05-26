|
Sierra Kathlina Eileen Ashburn
North Carolina - A graveside service Celebrating the Life of Sierra Kathlina Eileen (Henderson) Ashburn, 28, of Mount Airy, N.C., formerly of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday June 6, 2020, at Wilson Cemetery, with Pastor Tony Bartlette officiating.
Sierra was a victim to an untimely death on May 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 26, 1991, in Newark, to Jerry L. Henderson and Paula R. Watters.
Sierra was raised in Newark and was a 2009 graduate of Newark High School/C-TEC. She studied to start a path in the medical field as a healthcare STNA. She loved caring for people, but her love for animals gave her a new direction as a dog groomer, which grew to give her much happiness. Those who knew Sierra, know that her ultimate love and true calling in her life, was and will always be her young son Liam Ashburn. Being a mom gave her much joy and she lived life to see her son smile every day. Sierra loved her family greatly and her smiles and hugs could truly light up a room. For those who called her a friend knew that the friendship was unwavering, and would be lifelong.
She is survived by her father, Jerry L. (Jennie Foreman) Henderson of Newark; mother, Paula R. Watters of Washington; son, Liam Ashburn of Pinebluff, N.C.; siblings, Tiffany Henderson of Newark, Jade Foreman of Newark, Jordan (Keristin) Foreman of Newark, and Dylan Watters of Columbus; maternal grandfather, John Watters of Wellston; maternal grandmother, Connie Edgington of Thurman; nephew, Colt Henderson of Newark; niece, Khloe Foreman of Newark; special uncle, Shawn Henderson (Arin Henderson) of Newark; special aunt, Ruth (Keith) Williams of Newark, and many other special cousins, aunts, uncles, family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jerry L. Henderson, Sr., and Dora Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to: National Coalition Against Domestic Violence at https://ncadv.org/
Published in the Advocate from May 26 to May 28, 2020