Johnstown - Memorial services for Smith L. Clark, 97, of Johnstown, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Johnstown United Methodist Church, with Pastor Matthew VanWinkle as celebrant. Inurnment with full military honors by the Licking County Veterans Alliance will follow services at the Greenhill Cemetery, Johnstown.
Smith passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born in Johnstown on March 20, 1922, the son of the late Clarence W. and Mary Ethel (Gorsuch) Clark.
He was a graduate of Johnstown H.S., class of 1940, where he received the state FFA degree in farming. Smith served honorably in the US Army during WWII, and was a very active member of the Johnstown community. He held memberships in Johnstown United Methodist Church, Center Lodge #86, F. & A.M. of Johnstown, was a former Post Commander of the Johnstown post of the American Legion, where he was a 60 year member, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus, former member of the Licking County Veterans Alliance. He was a former member of the Johnstown school board, and a member of Johnstown Fire department.
He loved hunting for geese and pheasants.
In addition to his parents, Smith was preceded in death by his wife Donna, his daughter Sharon and his sister Doris Martin.
He is survived by his son Don Clark of Johnstown, his son-in-law Frank Miller of Lancaster and his grandson Brian Clark.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Johnstown United Methodist Church in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the memorial service on Friday.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Smith and his family.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020