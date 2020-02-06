|
Sonja Ellen Spangler
HEATH -
Sonja Ellen "Mamaw" Spangler, 81, of Heath, passed away at her residence on February 5, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pottstown, PA on October 28, 1938 to the late George and Katherine (Wentz) Chadwick.
Prior to retirement, Sonja was the bookkeeper and co-owner, along with her husband, of the Brice and I70 Shell Station. She was Baptized as a Jehovah's Witness. Sonja enjoyed shopping, vacationing and most of all, dancing and listening to Elvis Presley, with her loving husband, Buck. Most important to Sonja was the time she spent with family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 64 years, Charles A. "Buck" Spangler, whom she married February 24, 1956; daughters, Kathi (David) Spangler, Teresa (Garry) Ferguson and Margie (Steve) Walters; grandchildren, Staci, Ashli, Troy, Shanna (John), Ryan, Matt and Kelli; great grandchildren, Peyton, Dakotah, Brianna, Kenzie, Chance, Logen, Madison, Ryen and Collin; great great grandchildren, Roman and Kylie; niece, Melanie; loving dogs, Lannie, Charlie and Tinker; and special friend, Helena May.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Spangler; grandson, Bradley Strider; sister, Blanche Spray; and nephews, Bobby and Ricky.
The family would like to thank Capital City Hospice, especially her family friend and nurse, Lyn Durst; along with Angie and Destiny for all of the love and care that was provided to Sonja during her illness.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020