|
|
Staci McDaniel Orsborn
Newark - A Memorial Mass for Staci McDaniel Orsborn, age 61, of Newark, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, at The Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 394 East Main Street, Newark, with Father Timothy M. Hayes, as celebrant. Inurnment will take place in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Staci passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 7, 1958 in Columbus, Ohio to Harold O. and JoEllen (Phalor) McDaniel, Jr.
Staci grew up and spent her early childhood days on a farm in Johnstown, Ohio. Staci graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. After graduation she remained a lifelong member of the alumni association. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Columbus Blue Jackets fan.
She attended and graduated from Whetstone High School in Columbus, where she expressed her love of music by participating in the band. She worked for the Lakewood Local School district for 20 years and served a large part of that time as a librarian at Hebron Elementary School.
Staci loved to work outside of her home in the Koi garden that she built herself. As a librarian, she was most passionate about young children reading in the library. She had a wonderful dry sense of humor and enjoyed collecting Precious Moments.
She is survived by her husband, Richard A. "Dick" Orsborn; her children, Army Staff Sergeant, Adam J. (Kelly) Orsborn; Michael J. (Madelaine Estrabillo) Orsborn of Baltimore, MD; Rachel L. (Martin) Fuhry of Vienna, OH; mother, JoEllen McDaniel; stepchildren, Jason S. (Trisha) Orsborn of La Jolla, CA, Brent A. (Rebecca) Orsborn of Winchester, CA and Brian D. (Julie) Orsborn of Estero, FL; a sister, Molly (Scott) Erdy; eleven grandchildren; and one grandchild on the way.
Staci never considered there to be any difference between her biological children or her stepchildren. They were all loved and treated equally.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold McDaniel, Jr. and a brother, Mark McDaniel.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, September 20, at the Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath. A vigil service will take place at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Staci's name to Heartbeats of Licking County, 336 East Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Orsborn family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 15, 2019