Frostproof, FL - Stanley J. Pietrzak, 80, of Frostproof, FL, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Mr. Pietrzak was born July 18, 1919 in Dayton, Ohio to Stanley and Jane (Zinkiewicz) Pietrzak. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and had retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass in Newark, OH. Stanley moved to Frostproof in 2006 from Newark. He went to Holy Spirit Church in Lake Wales, FL and was a member of the Polish Club in Dayton, OH. Stanley enjoyed creating with his hands and worked with Stain Glass, Chalk Drawings and did Woodworking. Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Betty A. Pietrzak; children, Michael & Dawn Pietrzak of St. Mary's, OH, Charles & Erica Pietrzak of Kettering, OH and Jacqueline Pietrzak of Beaver Creek, OH; siblings, Paul Pietrzak of Loudonville, OH, Betty Sherman of New Carlisle, OH, Walter Pietrzak of West Yarmouth, MA, Pete Pietrzak of Vandalia, OH and Mary Martha Pietrzak of Dayton, OH; stepsons, Wayne Nutter of Newark, OH and Paul Breece of W. Mansfield, OH; grandchildren, Derek Pietrzak, Justin Pietrzak, Keegan Pietrzak, Quin Pietrzak, Joshua Breece and Thomas Nutter. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, stepson, Jack Breece and grandson, Sean Breece. On-line condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 25, 2019