Stanley Wilbur Young, Jr.
Howard - A funeral service celebrating the life of Stanley Wilbur Young, Jr., age 95, of Howard, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with his son, Pastor Stanley W. Young III officiating. Burial will follow in Lutheran Cemetery where military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Stanley was born January 4, 1924 in Roosevelt (Long Island), New York to the late Stanley Wilbur Young, Sr. and the late Cora Blanche (Davis) Young. He went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon.
Stanley was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps and faithfully served his country during World War II. Following his military service he worked in aviation and was a commercial pilot and flight instructor. He was a baptized member of the Heath Church of Christ and also a member of the Full Gospel Businessmen's Association. Stanley was always one to keep busy and enjoyed aviation, model planes, woodworking, gardening and loved his dogs and cat. An excellent cook and baker, he won several blue ribbons at the fair for his pies and was known for his blueberry nut bread. He was a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving family, sons, Stanley W. (Nancy A.) Young III of Circleville and Robert C. (Carmita) Young of Grove City; daughter, Glenna V. (Jerry) Lewis of Howard; special grandchildren whom he helped raise, Andy Stearman and Kendra Morton, as well as several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Evelyn (Clark) Young on December 10, 1996; and a sister, Barbara Dix.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Eastern Star Home, 1451 Gambier Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 or Kindred Hospice of Mount Vernon, 112 Harcourt Road, #3, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.
