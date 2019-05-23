|
|
Stephanie Gwilym
Brownsville - Stephanie Ann Gwilym, age 63, of Brownsville and Wildwood, Florida, passed away on May 15, 2019, in Leesburg, Florida. Stephanie was born on February 19, 1956, to James and Janis (Hochradel) Huffin Lancaster, Ohio. Stephanie married Ralph Gwilym on April 17, 1982.
Stephanie loved to bake, crochet and knit. She worked at Valu-City and Walmart in Heath, Ohio for several years in customer service. Most of all, Stephanie loved her family and was always goodto her husband.
Stephanie is survived by her husband Ralph of 37 years, son Ralph Gwilym and daughter-in-law Beth of Lewistown, Pennsylvania, daughter Heather Nicole Rollinson of Gratiot, daughter Celina Mangoldand son-in-law Ben of Brownsville, step-daughters Melissa Legg and Vicki Malone; brother Tracy Huff of Zanesville, sister Nanette Huff of Roseville, sister Janice and Brian Carruthers of Circleville, sister Margaret Pascall of Louisville; grandchildren Dante,Breanna, Mary, Ayden, Maelee, Brandon, Alexus and Rollin; along with several more grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents James and Janis Huff, granddaughter Tierra Mangold and nephew Jason Huff.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening May 24, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 56 South Main St. in Thornville, where funeral services,celebrating Stephanie's life will follow on Saturday morning, May 25, 2019, at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 12:00 Noon in the Fairview Cemetery, Logan
Published in the Advocate on May 23, 2019