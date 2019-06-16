|
Stephanie M. Walker
Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Stephanie M. Walker, 69, of Newark, will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 11 A.M., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with Fr. Jonathan Wilson as celebrant. Interment will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Stephanie died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The daughter of Joseph and Josephine (Koterwas) Majewski, Stephanie was born in Quebec, Canada on May 14, 1950.
She was retired from the City of Newark where she worked for many years as the Administrative Assistant in the office of the service director. Stephanie enjoyed traveling in the RV and outdoor camping. Stephanie's greatest joy was spending time with her family and supporting her grandchildren by attending their many school and athletic events.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Roger Walker; her daughters, Jennifer (Roger) DeBevoise and Teresa (Jeff) Birkner, grandchildren, Cameron, Keegan, Kaylee, Corey, and Alex; her sister, Mary (Dan) Seiler; sister-in-law, Marsha Davis; and a niece and nephew.
In addition to her parents, Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle DeBevoise.
Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 5-7 P.M., Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Published in the Advocate on June 16, 2019