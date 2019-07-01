Stephen C. Strohm



Hebron - A graveside service celebrating the life of Stephen Charles Strohm, 76, of Hebron, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at Hebron Cemetery. The Licking County Veterans Alliance will provide military honors.



Stephen passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 2, 1942 in Columbus to the late Charles T. and Ruth M. (Dixon) Strohm.



Stephen attended West High School in Columbus. He met his wife, Leona "Lyn" (Richardson) Strohm during high school and they have spent nearly sixty years together. Stephen served in the Navy completing four years in the Reserves and two on Active Duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was an Electrician by trade and worked over 55 years with the IBEW Local 683. Stephen enjoyed cars, tractors, computers and CB radios.



In addition to his wife, Lyn, he is survived by four children, Lori Strohm of Somerset, Kara (Nick) Epifano of Thornville, Stephen C. Strohm II of Hebron and Colin T. Strohm of Newark; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Ted (Sue) Strohm of FL and Becky (Frank) Cross of Hillard.



There will be no calling hours observed. The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with] arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The .



