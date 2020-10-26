Stephen Henry
Newark - Stephen J Henry, 72, of Newark, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home. He was born June 4, 1948 in Newark the son of the late Orville and Anna Lou (Henry) Miller.
Steve worked for Fyrepel making fire protective clothing for 27 years and Showe Housing Development as Regional Manager for 20 years. He coached little league baseball for 15 years and enjoyed golfing and fishing. He loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (Dixon) Henry; two sons, William "Bill" (Lori) Henry of Bellfontaine, OH and Timothy (Nancy) Henry of Newark; one daughter, Brenda (Brian) Fracker of Newark; eight grandchildren, Steve III, Meghan, Jared, Austin, Ashley, Sydney, Zachary, and Bonnie; four great grandchildren, Ariel, Briley, Anna Marie, and Jackson; two sisters, Rita Rhodes and Donna McMullen; and one uncle, Wilson Frederick "Ted" Henry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Steve Henry Jr., and brother, Ronnie Gallagher.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43055.
Funeral services will be held privately.
