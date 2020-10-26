Stephen Paul Wessinger
Newark - Stephen Paul Wessinger, age 85, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Inn at SharonBrooke. Stephen was born July 13, 1935 in Newark, Ohio to the late Michael and Theresa (Yedani) Wessinger.
A 1954 graduate of Newark High School, Steve honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from June of 1954-December of 1957. He retired from the Newark Air Force Base where he had been employed for over 30 years working on the guidance systems for the Peacekeeper Missile. He was a member of Newark Lodge #97 F & AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus, the Aladdin Temple Shrine and the Highland Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Steve loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by two daughters, Joy (Steve) Sheets and Jill (David) Corbett; grandchildren, Matthew Corbett, Andrew Corbett, Olivia Sheets and Zane Sheets; brothers, Fred (Sue) and Robert (Sue) Wessinger; sister, Anna of Slidell Louisiana; nieces and nephews; former wife and lifelong friend, Beverly Wessinger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Francis; and sisters, Elizabeth, Katherine and Theresa.
Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Due to Covid-19 concerns, masks must be worn inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or to the Licking County Veterans.
