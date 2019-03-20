Stephen R. Overbey



NEWARK - A funeral service for Stephen R. Overbey, 67, of Newark, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Craig Burdick officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.



Steve passed away March 16, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. He was born August 28, 1951, in Sikeston, Missouri, to the late William and Harlene (Quick) Overbey.



Steve graduated from Lakewood High School in 1970. He worked construction. In 1976 he began employment with Walker Manufacturing till they closed in 1995. After leaving Walker he was employed by Faurecia where he held the position of production manager overseeing the multimillion-dollar process. He worked there until his retirement in 2009. Many will tell you Steve held a work ethic known by few today. His work ethic was surpassed only by his love for his family.



He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Swarner) Overbey; sons, Nathan and Chad and his very special son/grandson, Caelan; grandsons, Jayce and Chad Jr.; father-in-law, Fred Swarner; four sister-in-laws, Jackie, Molly, Sue Overbey, and Cindy Elsawy; a sister, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded to heaven by his son, Jared on 3-9-2017; step-father, Don Marriott; four brothers, Larry, Ronnie, Gary, and Tony, and mother-in-law, Mildred Swarner.



