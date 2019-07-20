|
|
Steve Deal
Newark - Steven Lee Deal, age 63, of Newark, passed away on July 18, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1955 to the late Frederick and Beverly (Welch) Deal in Newark, OH.
Family will greet friends from 5-7pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055.
Steve was a long-time employee of Goodyear and worked for St. Vincent de Paul's Donation Center. In his free time, Steve was an avid bowler.
Steve is survived by his stepchildren; Tami (Brian) Southern and Nelson Hill; siblings, Cynthia Deal, Bob (Dee) Deal, Jane (Eric) Kelly, Richard (Barb) Deal, and Bill (Sheri) Deal; two step grandchildren, Lindsay and Jake Hill; and step great grandson, Breydan Hill.
In addition to his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Deal.
Published in the Advocate on July 20, 2019