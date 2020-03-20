|
|
Steven B. "Steve" Stahl
Granville - Steven B. "Steve" Stahl, age 70, of Granville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence after a six-year battle with cancer. He was born October 17, 1949, in Long Branch, New Jersey to the late John and Katherine (Subinsky) Stahl.
Steve enjoyed life every day and had a special love of wrestling. He wrestled in high school and college and later, became a high school wrestling official, as well as helping coach high school wrestlers. He liked playing poker and golf with friends, spending time with family, and was a dedicated Columbus Blue Jackets fan. He was a fun-loving guy with a wonderful sense of humor, who will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Julie (Slough) Stahl, whom he married on June 30, 1983; a son, John Stahl of Elko, Nevada; a sister, Lois Celentano of Lyndhurst, New Jersey; brothers-in-law, Mark (Julie) Slough of Hilliard and Michael (Jan) Slough of Kennett Square, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be private at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steve's name to Congregation Beth Tikvah, 6121 Olentangy River Road, Worthington, Ohio 43085 or to PELOTONIA, 450 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Stahl family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020