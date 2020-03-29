|
|
Steven Bailey
Granville - Steven E. Bailey, age 69, of Granville, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. He was born on May 18, 1950 to the late Emerson and Pearl (Keener) Bailey in Minnora, West Virginia.
No public services will be held at this time.
Steven proudly served his county as a member of the US Marine Corps during Vietnam. He then worked at Owen's Corning until retirement. He was a long-time member of Freewill Baptist Church in St. Louisville and in his younger years enjoyed karate and hunting.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Joseph (Tammy) Bailey and James (Roseann) Bailey; step-children, Buster (Angela) Clark and Bobby Clark; grandchildren, Matthew Wolfe, Bradley (Jacqueline) Bailey, Corey (Cami) Wolfe, Jade Borgersen-Burge, and Kayla Clark; great grandchildren, Ayrika Wolfe, Aaliyah Wolfe, Aubrey Bailey, Hunter Bailey, Ryker Wolfe, and Tucker Wolfe; brother, Adderson Bailey; sister, Virginia (Robert) Lowery; brother-in-law, Walt Walker; and ex-wife, Tina Bailey.
In addition to his parents, Steven is preceded in death by his one brother and five sisters.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020