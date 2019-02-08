Steven Church



Newark - Steven Ray Church, 54, of Newark, died Wednesday, February 6, 2018. He was born November 3, 1964 to Harvey Ray and Delores Church.



Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved anything outdoors. He was a true Ohio State Buckeye fan and rarely missed a game. Steve held many jobs throughout his lifetime. His current and most meaningful "job" was taking care of his mom, Delores Church. A job he did with great pride. Steve graduated in 1983 from Utica High School.



He is survived by his five children, Brittany (Zach) Gardner, Courtney (Ben) Moraine, Ashely Church, Jeff Church and Brent Church; mother, Delores Church; sisters: Loretta Church, Yvonne (Mike) Morrison, Connie (Tim) Minkos, Pam (Randy) Chrisman, Kris (Greg) Stalling; and many grandchildren, aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Church Francis.



Visitation will be Saturday from 2-3 PM at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where a memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM.



