Steven Dwane Ervin
Buckeye Lake - Steven Dwane Ervin, 60, of Buckeye Lake passed away on March 11, 2019 at Licking County Memorial Hospital.
He was born Feb. 26, 1959 in Nelsonville, a son of the late Walter Dwane and Algean (Bishop) Ervin.
Steve was a longtime maintenance man at Goodyear in Logan.
He is survived by his fiancée Marjorie Wheeler; two sons Steven D. (Summer) Ervin and Joshua (Janey Kessler) Ervin; daughter Kiran N. Ervin; sisters Janie (Brad) Ervin-Smith and Marilyn (Sean Strawser) Ervin; brother Scott (Rita) Ervin; many grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Michael "Mike" Ervin.
Shortly before Steve's death, his mother Algean passed away. A joint visitation and funeral service will be held to honor both of them.
Friends of Steve and Algean may call 6-9 PM on Wednesday, March 13 and 11:00 AM-9:00 PM on Thursday, March 14 at the Shawnee United Methodist Church.
A joint funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Shawnee United Methodist Church.
They will be interred together at the Shawnee Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, OH or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH.
The JE HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, 118 W. WALNUT STREET, SHAWNEE, OHIO is honored to assist the family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 12, 2019