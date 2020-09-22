1/1
Steven L. Davis
Steven L. Davis

Mt. Vernon - A funeral service for Steven L. Davis, 51, of Mt. Vernon, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Utica Church of Christ, with Pastor Doug Swan officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Church, 115 N. Central Ave, Utica, where a Masonic service will begin at 7 p.m.

Steve passed away September 21, 2020, in Coshocton Co., from injuries sustained in a work accident. He was born April 27, 1968 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, to Garnet (Hiles) Popham and the late Richard Davis.

Steve was a 1986 graduate of Utica High School. He was a member of Utica Church of Christ, St. Louisville Beagle Club, and Utica Masonic Lodge #291.

He is survived by his mother, Garnet (Dallas) Popham of Mt. Vernon; wife, Liz (Poling) Davis; several cousins, and his beloved dogs, Abby, Suzie, and Bugs.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Davis.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
