Steven L. Hills
Alexandria - Steven Loyal Hills, 69, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26th.
Steve was born as the second of seven children on December 19, 1950 to George and Wannetta (Mann) Hills. On January 7, 1973, he married Pamela Sue Davison. They raised three daughters, Amy, Anita and Amanda. Steve retired from Tech International in 2014.
Steve was a jack of all trades, a hard worker and enjoyed and excelled at construction, working on cars and playing guitar. Throughout his life, he was active. Playing in the band "Tomorrow's Story" in highschool and then participating in bowling leagues, playing pool, racing cars, pulling tractors, hunting and camping with his family. Steve was a role model and teacher, especially to his grandchildren, whom he was prideful of and loved dearly. He was known for his ornery sense of humor and eagerness to have fun and make memories. Steve did all of these things with a twinkle in his eye, which will always be remembered.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, George, his mother, Wannetta, his step-father, Harold and his sister, Ann. He is survived by his wife, Pam, daughters, Amy (Eric) Albery, Anita (Tim) McCoy and Amanda (Buddy) King his four grandchildren, Joel Hale, Makenna Hale, Blake Albery and Eliot Albery his brothers, George (Pam) Hills, Jeff (Florine) Hills, Jeremy (Cheryl) Hills and sisters, Beverly (Gary) Chapman and Martha Whitt and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held outdoors on Friday, December 4th at the farm - 6472 Davison Lane Road, Alexandria, Ohio as follows: 3:30-4:30 - drive by calling hours; 4:30-5:30 calling hours and 5:30 service. In lieu of flowers, please reach out to your loved ones to let them know how much they mean to you.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com
.