Steven Michael Ferry
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Steven Michael Ferry, 49, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11 A.M., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Steve died at his home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born in Newark, Ohio on May 7, 1970 to Ann (Clark) Rehbeck of Newark, and the late Robert Ferry.
A graduate of Blessed Sacrament Elementary School, Steve attended Heath High School and completed the computer technology courses at Joint Vocational School, graduating in 1988. Currently, Steve was employed at Tech International, Johnstown, where he worked as the inventory control supervisor.
Steve was a lover of music, and over the years sang in several bands throughout Central Ohio. He enjoyed the company of people and "never met a stranger". Above all, Steve was a family man, and cherished his moments as father, husband, and son.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Ronda (Sothen) Ferry; mother and step-father, Ann (Tim) Rehbeck; son, Kyler Ferry; step-sons, Kyle and Kalyb Chism; his beloved dogs, Tessa and Sparky; half-brother, Ryan (Mandy) Ferry; half-sister, Kelly (James) Fouts; step-siblings, Jennifer (Doug) Lake, Holly Rehbeck, Darby (Abigail) Rehbeck, and Casey Rehbeck; aunt, Jackie (Floyd) Nethers; uncle, Mike (Joann) Clark; cousin, Paula (Michael) Skinner; many friends; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Steve was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Andrew (Thelma) Sothen.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-8 P.M., Monday, January 20, 2020 where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 P.M., followed by a service celebrated by Pastor Tim Sowers.
The family requests that memorials in Steve's name be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 40 Granville Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
To share your memory of Steven or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020