Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Heath - A funeral service for Steven Tyler "Ty" Shoe, 32 of Heath will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday April 19, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor David Warner officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery.

Tyler died on Monday April 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 30, 1986 in Newark to Steven B. Shoe of Heath and Linda (McKee) Shoe of Heath.

Tyler was a 2004 graduate of Heath High School and employed by Grace Point Landscaping. He was an avid Ohio State sports fan. When Tyler walked in a room his smile lit up the room. His sense of humor always had everyone laughing. He loved being with his family

In addition to his parents, he is survived by girlfriend, Megan Litz of Baltimore; sister, Courtney Litzinger of Heath; brother, Chris (Sky) Goff of Heath; aunts and uncles, Mark (Karla) McKee of Heath, Cathy (John) Harris of Newark, Mike (Cindy) Shoe of Newark, Melane (Don) Barlow of Lancaster, Nina Shoe (Bill O'Neill) of Granville; nieces, Kylie, Aliviya, Isabelle, Jaylynn; nephew, Reese and several cousins.

Calling hours will be observed Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral Home 1850 West Main St.

The family requests memorial contributions to Licking County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 18, 2019
