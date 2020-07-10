1/1
Sue Ann Baker
1943 - 2020
Sue Ann Baker

Newark - Sue Ann Baker, 77, of Newark passed away on July 8, 2020 at the Laurel's of Heath. She was born on March 26, 1943 in Newark to the late Clarence and Louise (Clark) Dozer.

Sue was a homemaker/small business, self-employed and enjoyed making ceramics.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, J. Phil Baker; daughters, Becky (Rob) Irvin and Kim Helsel; grandchildren, Adena Graham and Kyle Pugsley; sister, Mary Kay Yaus; sisters-in-law, Sharon Dozer, Sharon Becker, Linda (Dave) Martin and Marilyn (Harry) Graul; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Dozer; infant brother, David Arthur Dozer; and brother-in-law, Larry Yaus.

A memorial service will be held a Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
