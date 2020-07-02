1/
Sue Bargar
Sue Bargar

Thornville - Private Funeral services, celebrating the life of Sue Ellen Bargar, 63, of Thornville, will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the chapel of Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation service. Public visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. that evening. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks must be worn inside the funeral home.

Sue passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Newark following an extended battle with cancer. She was born September 30, 1956 in Columbus, the daughter of the late Loren and Willa (Budnick) Keller. She was a graduate of Watkins Memorial H.S, class of 1974, attended Ohio University Zanesville for Nursing where she earned her BSN degree.

She worked as a nurse at Mt Carmel, Ohio State University, Fairfield Medical Center and Licking Memorial Hospital, from where she retired. She was also a trained medical consultant.

Sue loved traveling to her "second home" Pompano Beach Florida where she loved to scuba dive. She also enjoyed 4-H horse events with her children, and her early life growing up on the family farm.

Her favorite activity was spending time with her children and family, going to Keller family get togethers and spoiling all of her nieces and nephews with gifts, who dubbed her "World's greatest shopper!"

Sue was a devoted mother and wife and is survived by her loving family:

Husband, John, whom she married on June 6, 1987; her three children Anthony Ballman, Nathaniel and Lyndsey (Justin Biddle); grandson Logan, her brother Jerry (Sue) Keller and sister Anne Keller, and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents have preceded her in death.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville is honored to care for Sue and her family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message of care and support for the family.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
