Sue Britton
Newark - A private family funeral service for Phyllis Sue Britton, 66 of Newark will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Scott Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Britton passed away on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Mt. Vernon. She was born July 22, 1954 in Columbus to the late Lawrence and Letty (Strawser) Perry.
She retired in 2007 from State Farm Insurance as a Claims Service Assistant with 25 years of service. Sue was a 1972 graduate of Sheridan High School and received an Associate Degree from COTC in 1989. She was a member of Newark First United Methodist Church. Sue and her husband enjoyed camping and had traveled throughout the country, visiting all of the states except Alaska.
Sue is survived by her children, Adam (Marci) Britton of Newark, Jill (Rick) Neale of Xenia; grandsons, Ford Britton, Lincoln Neale; brothers, Paul Douglas Perry of California, Bruce Berry of Newark; sister-in-law, Joyce Perry of Newark; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, William P. Britton, daughter, Erin Britton; brother, Robert Perry.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Carol Strawn Center, 126 W. Church St. Newark.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com