Susan Ann Church
Thornville - Susan Ann Church, 72 passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 22, 1947 in Mount Vernon to the late William and Corilda Delgauffre Fulton. She was employed at Newark Healthcare Center and also as a machine operator at TI Automotive and Union Tool.
Surviving is her husband Victor Church; two sons: Brian Butts and Jeremy Frye; a daughter Nicole Wagoner; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; a brother David Conkling; and two sisters: Jenny Lou Richards and Karon Parkinson.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Sharon Doup.
Calling hours will be held 10 to 11AM Monday, January 20, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will begin at 11AM with Pastor Steve Harrop officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020