Susan B. Kundrat
Granville - A graveside service celebrating the life of Susan B. Kundrat, 75, of Granville, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Welsh Hills Cemetery, Granville with Rev. John Girard as celebrant.
A retired PICC and Nutritional Support nurse with The Ohio State University Medical Center, Susan passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. She was born in New Castle, PA to the late Joseph and Eleanor Bowman.
Susan earned her R.N. from Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, then her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Nursing and Science from The Ohio State University. She enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, skiing, and traveling. Susan was best known for her culinary talents and loved hosting large parties and entertaining. She expressed her love for others through her cooking and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Don; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and John Needham; granddaughters, Grace and Katherine; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Jaqueline Bowman; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 5-7 P.M. at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., Granville. Face masks are appreciated for visitation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City OK 73123, or the James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute, 1480 West Lane Avenue Columbus, OH 43221.