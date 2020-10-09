Susan Frank Pisano
Granville - Let us celebrate the life and spirit of a truly amazing wife, mother, aunt, friend and inspiration to many. Susie grew up in Grove City, Pennsylvania and is preceded in death by her loving parents Dr. Laurence K. Frank and Margaret Morehouse Frank as well as two sisters, Janice and Mary.
Susie leaves behind her husband Bob, sons Anthony (McDonald, Pa) and Dominic (Providence, RI), their wives Natalie DeRosa and Anna Prebluda and Susie's pride and joy grandchildren respectively, Nia Nicole (6), Alexandra Jane (18 mos), Baya Rosalie (5), and Asher Harris (2). She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Karen, Susan (Mary's daughters) and Dale (Janice's son), Katie, Michael, Elinor, David, Raemi and of course Ezekiel. There are many more family members she loved in the Frank, Morehouse, Macri and Pisano clans who will deeply miss her.
A graduate of Penn State University, Susie was a cheerleader, scuba diver, avid skier and sorority sister of Zeta Tau Alpha. She chose medical technology as her career and worked for a number of years in the Virology lab at Harrisburg Hospital, Harrisburg, Pa where she met her husband Bob. They later moved to Granville, Ohio where they raised their family and lived for over 30 years.
Susie had many interests. She loved to travel and visited many countries: Mexico, UK, Europe as well as Russia. She was a great cook and baker; anyone who tasted her famous biscotti would attest. Knitting, sewing, quilting and crafting were her talents. She loved to read and spent hours at the beach and cottage on Lake Erie and during many long walks collected beach glass which she treasured. Elvis was her idol; Love Me Tender and Blue Suede Shoes were favorites. She is a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Granville and recent volunteer of St Vincent de Paul Center in Newark. Susie loved bling and dressing up and was a diva on the runway with Dr. David O'Malley in the 2018 Runway to Awearness Fashion Show, a fund-raising event for support of ovarian cancer patients.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 P.M. on October 18, 2020 on the front patio of Bryn Du Mansion, 537 Jones Rd. NE, Granville with Karen J. Chakoian as celebrant. Social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, as a remembrance, consider a donation to Patricia A. DiNunzio Ovarian Cancer Fund, 65 Courtyard Crossing Dr., Powell, OH 43065 or online at https://patdinunzio.org
