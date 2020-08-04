1/1
Susan I. Stinson-Peters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan I. Stinson-Peters

Goodyear, AZ - Susan Stinson Peters, age 77, formerly of Granville, Ohio passed away July 28, 2020 at The Groves in Goodyear, AZ after a 5 year battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Robert and Dorothy Overly Stinson.

A 1961 graduate of Granville HS, Susan went on to seek her lifelong dream of being an early elementary teacher. She earned a Bachelors in Education at Bowling Green State University in 1965 and later a Master's Degree in Education at California State Polytechnic University in 1984.

Susan taught for 33 years, primarily in Pomona, CA winning the hearts of children and their parents by making reading fun and fulfilling! Neil Armstrong Elementary School honored Susan by dedicating a reading room in the library in her name. Susan never had children of her own but "mothered" thousands of her students.

On June 27, 1981, Susan married the love of her life M.L. "Pete" Peters, originally of Colorado. He preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2019. They will be interred together in the Stinson Family Plot at Union Cemetery in Columbus, OH. Pete Peters is survived by his children and their spouses, Therese and Jeff Brannan of Arizona and Larry and Susy Peters of Virginia. Pete and Susan are also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Susan is survived by her sister, Janet Stinson Jones (Eric); their daughters, Amy K. Jones and Emily Jones McAvoy (Patrick); and their son and daughter, Logan and Rylee McAvoy; and her special cousin, Teresa Stinson Durrant.

A private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Columbus.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved