Susan I. Stinson-Peters
Goodyear, AZ - Susan Stinson Peters, age 77, formerly of Granville, Ohio passed away July 28, 2020 at The Groves in Goodyear, AZ after a 5 year battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Robert and Dorothy Overly Stinson.
A 1961 graduate of Granville HS, Susan went on to seek her lifelong dream of being an early elementary teacher. She earned a Bachelors in Education at Bowling Green State University in 1965 and later a Master's Degree in Education at California State Polytechnic University in 1984.
Susan taught for 33 years, primarily in Pomona, CA winning the hearts of children and their parents by making reading fun and fulfilling! Neil Armstrong Elementary School honored Susan by dedicating a reading room in the library in her name. Susan never had children of her own but "mothered" thousands of her students.
On June 27, 1981, Susan married the love of her life M.L. "Pete" Peters, originally of Colorado. He preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2019. They will be interred together in the Stinson Family Plot at Union Cemetery in Columbus, OH. Pete Peters is survived by his children and their spouses, Therese and Jeff Brannan of Arizona and Larry and Susy Peters of Virginia. Pete and Susan are also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Susan is survived by her sister, Janet Stinson Jones (Eric); their daughters, Amy K. Jones and Emily Jones McAvoy (Patrick); and their son and daughter, Logan and Rylee McAvoy; and her special cousin, Teresa Stinson Durrant.
A private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Columbus.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com
.