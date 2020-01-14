|
|
Susan Marie Bender
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Susan Marie Bender, 39, of Newark, will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Brian Harkness officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 285 E. Main Street, Kirkersville, two hours prior to the funeral service on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Susan was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 26, 1980 to David and Susan (Bowen) Dunkle. She passed away at OSU Medical Center in Columbus on January 11, 2020.
Susan worked for Courtyard by Marriott in Newark for many years. She was a devoted mother to her children, and enjoyed camping, swimming, hiking and loved the great outdoors.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Autumn (Jason) Bender, Desiree (Brandon) Kinser, Austin (Chyna) Bender, J.C. Bender, Jacob Bender and Logan Horton; siblings, David (Cherisse) Dunkle, Jr, Jamie Dunkle, Amber Dunkle and Dale Dunkle; granddaughter, Ahlyla Bender; father of Logan, Josh Horton; her dog, Chong; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Bob and Patricia Dunkle; and maternal grandparents, Fred and Emma Bowen.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Susan to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020