Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Bender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Marie Bender


1980 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Marie Bender Obituary
Susan Marie Bender

NEWARK -

A funeral service celebrating the life of Susan Marie Bender, 39, of Newark, will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Brian Harkness officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 285 E. Main Street, Kirkersville, two hours prior to the funeral service on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Susan was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 26, 1980 to David and Susan (Bowen) Dunkle. She passed away at OSU Medical Center in Columbus on January 11, 2020.

Susan worked for Courtyard by Marriott in Newark for many years. She was a devoted mother to her children, and enjoyed camping, swimming, hiking and loved the great outdoors.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Autumn (Jason) Bender, Desiree (Brandon) Kinser, Austin (Chyna) Bender, J.C. Bender, Jacob Bender and Logan Horton; siblings, David (Cherisse) Dunkle, Jr, Jamie Dunkle, Amber Dunkle and Dale Dunkle; granddaughter, Ahlyla Bender; father of Logan, Josh Horton; her dog, Chong; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Bob and Patricia Dunkle; and maternal grandparents, Fred and Emma Bowen.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Susan to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Susan or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Susan and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -