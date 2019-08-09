|
|
Susan Marie Schwartzberg
Kingsport - Susan Marie Schwartzberg, age 69, of Kingsport, TN, formerly of Johnstown, OH, died unexpectedly on Monday, August 5, 2019. Retired Business Consultant specializing in professional placement. Member of the Pythian Sisters of Ohio. Graduate of Ohio University Class of 1971 and member of Phi Mu Sorority. Susan enjoyed many activities including needlepoint, cross-stitch, cooking, scrapbooking, reading, camping and harassing her husband. She treasured vacationing in Biloxi, MS and was most proud of her two sons. Born October 24, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Jack W. and Indus R. (Barcus) Siegel. Also preceded in death by dear aunt and uncle, Phyllis and Jack Martin. She is survived by loving husband of 48 years, Sherman "Tad" Schwartzberg; devoted sons, Brian (Heather) Schwartzberg of Charleston, SC and Adam (Lanisha) Schwartzberg of Roswell, GA; grandchildren, Brandon, Evan, Andrew, Alyssa, Brooke, Campbell Anna and Grace; sister and brother-in-law, Marsha and Bill Guthrie of Branson, MO; other relatives and many friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 1 pm to 3 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury. Private family service and interment. In lieu of flowers the family prefers contributions be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Susan's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Schwartzberg family. Please share a memory or condolence with them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 9, 2019