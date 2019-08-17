Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Susan Marie "Suzi" West


1962 - 2019
Susan Marie "Suzi" West Obituary
Susan "Suzi" Marie West

Newark - Memorial calling hours celebrating the life of Susan Marie "Suzi" West, 57, of Newark, will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-6 P.M., Monday, August 19, 2019.

Suzi died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born in Newark, Ohio on June 1, 1962 to Robert (Ruth) Wiegand Sr. and the late Donna J. Wayt.

Suzi worked in home health care and also enjoyed gardening, coloring, yard sales, and antiquing.

In addition to her father and stepmother, Suzi is survived by her children Heather Marie West, Brandon West, and Zachariah (Jessica) West; her brother Bob Wiegand Jr. (Grace Vogelsong), sister Jeannie Wiegand (Dave Owens); stepsister Gina (Rodney) Enmen; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

To share your memory of Suzi or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 17, 2019
