Susanna "Susie" M. Simpson
Newark - Susanna Marie "Susie" (Franks) Simpson, 64, of Newark, died on Wednesday, December 3, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1956 to the late Joseph and Mary (Paxton) Franks.
Susie was a 1974 graduate of Newark Catholic High School and attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Newark. She worked as a picker at Heritage Sportswear and was also a member of the Red Hats of Heath.
She will be greatly missed by her companion, Robert Foust; children, Brian (Shari) Simpson and Joseph Simpson; grandchildren, Dylan, Titus and Gabriel "Gabe"; and siblings, Mike Franks, Cathy (Ron) Noll, and Tim (Theresa) Franks.
In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Linda Franks and by an infant sister, Mary Jo Franks.
A funeral service celebrating the life of Susie will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home at a later date.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Susie or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com
