Susanna "Susie" M. SimpsonNewark - Susanna Marie "Susie" (Franks) Simpson, 64, of Newark, died on Wednesday, December 3, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1956 to the late Joseph and Mary (Paxton) Franks.Susie was a 1974 graduate of Newark Catholic High School and attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Newark. She worked as a picker at Heritage Sportswear and was also a member of the Red Hats of Heath.She will be greatly missed by her companion, Robert Foust; children, Brian (Shari) Simpson and Joseph Simpson; grandchildren, Dylan, Titus and Gabriel "Gabe"; and siblings, Mike Franks, Cathy (Ron) Noll, and Tim (Theresa) Franks.In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Linda Franks and by an infant sister, Mary Jo Franks.A funeral service celebrating the life of Susie will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home at a later date.REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Susie or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com