Susie Olivia (Phillips) Meredith Clarke
Newark - A graveside homegoing service for Susie Olivia (Phillips) Meredith Clarke, age 98, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 7, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 275 North Cedar Street in Newark. Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.
Mrs. Clarke passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.
