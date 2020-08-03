1/
Susie Olivia Meredith (Phillips) Clarke
Susie Olivia (Phillips) Meredith Clarke

Newark - A graveside homegoing service for Susie Olivia (Phillips) Meredith Clarke, age 98, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 7, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 275 North Cedar Street in Newark. Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.

Mrs. Clarke passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

For a complete obituary please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com






Published in Advocate from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
